Welcome to INI

Inspired by the First Amendment

Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA is a unique publishing and printing company

Our mission is to support every American’s First Amendment rights — and to encourage and assist citizens in exercising those rights responsibly.

We have pursued this mission by publishing newspapers since the 1950s, by providing printing services to other publishers since the 1970s, and by creating citizen-driven community websites for the 21st Century and beyond.

Our unique structure is designed to maintain our independence. While we are a for-profit, tax-paying company, we are held in sacred trust by a rotating group of five trustees who believe in our mission and are pledged not to benefit personally from their involvement. There are no special interests to be served. The trustees elect the company’s directors. There are no shareholders. No dividends are paid, so all after-tax profits are reinvested in serving our mission.